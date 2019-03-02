FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 474

New comment
 
Bicus:

So the expiry date of this piece is about to expire.

Are the January options due to expire this Friday?

February options.
 
stranger:
February's.

Here.

And March's volumes are already at slightly different levels. That's why I'm asking: are the levels no longer relevant on Friday?

 
Bicus:

Here.

And March's volumes are already at slightly different levels. That's why I ask: is the level no longer relevant on Friday?

Look at the screenshots, first the February ones, then the March ones, it is a process, and it is gradual, not jerky)
 
stranger:
Take a look at the screenshots.

??? Where?

 
Bicus:

??? Where?

In the morning.
 
stranger:
I feel the Speculator will be taken out with his 16 and a half euro sales, and there will be nothing but slippers left))))

I sold some GBP/USD as well.

 
stranger:
I think the Speculator with his 16 and a half euro sales will be the only one left with slippers)))
Strzrnj, your options are used by moron martingales who call themselves big-time mathematicians. why are you so hooked? this road leads nowhere.
 
iIDLERr:
Strzrnj, your options are sitting on martingale morons who call themselves tough mathletes. why are you so hooked? this road leads nowhere.

I don't give a shit about those options or who sits on them))) It's just that the levels are clearly visible.

You better answer the question - can the harrier add strength to the euro?)

 
Speculator_:

I sold some GBP/USD as well.

That's right, you have to buy from someone, without selling there will be no upward movement, so you provide liquidity))))
 
stranger:
I don't give a shit about those options or who sits on them))) It's just that the levels are clearly visible.
They have a budget and they blow it on options. and you can't get rid of the idiots - they are all cronies. they also trend over the phone - that's levels for you.
1...467468469470471472473474475476477478479480481...2119
New comment