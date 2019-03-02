FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 474
So the expiry date of this piece is about to expire.
Are the January options due to expire this Friday?
February's.
And March's volumes are already at slightly different levels. That's why I'm asking: are the levels no longer relevant on Friday?
Take a look at the screenshots.
??? Where?
I feel the Speculator will be taken out with his 16 and a half euro sales, and there will be nothing but slippers left))))
I sold some GBP/USD as well.
Strzrnj, your options are sitting on martingale morons who call themselves tough mathletes. why are you so hooked? this road leads nowhere.
I don't give a shit about those options or who sits on them))) It's just that the levels are clearly visible.
You better answer the question - can the harrier add strength to the euro?)
