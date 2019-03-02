FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 283

New comment
 
what a rush
 
wild_hedgehog:
What a move!
You have to hit the buyers on the head to make them jump))))
[Deleted]  
wild_hedgehog:
What a move.
Of course, it took them almost three days to recruit pips...
 

Thank you, Master.

14% in 24 hours, I'm aghast))))

 

Yeah, I'm shocked.

-11%

 
wild_hedgehog:

I'm shocked.

-11%

Because I didn't honour the Master and HE said euro bye!!! ))))

I don't give a shit though)

[Deleted]  
wild_hedgehog:

Yeah, I'm shocked.

-11%

i don't know, i've sold and bought and now i'm selling again. i think i got both. it's no big deal .... just sit back and make a buck...
 
stranger:

Because I didn't honour the Master and HE said euro bye!!! ))))

I don't give a shit though)

Really thanks to the teacher! had a great day) but basically we could work on the pound as well
 
Evgen-ya1:
thanks to the teacher indeed! the day ended well)

There, you see, Sensei should be honoured)))

I just wish I understood what HE's talking about, because I only understand HIS individual words, but there's no meaning(

I'll wait with the pound until tomorrow.

 
stranger:

There, you see, Sensei should be honoured)))

I just wish I understood what HE's talking about, because I only understand HIS individual words, but there's no meaning(

I'll wait with the pound until tomorrow.

Me too... I'd rather sleep.
1...276277278279280281282283284285286287288289290...2119
New comment