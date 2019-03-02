FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 200

stranger:
Zorich, you've become something of a philosopher ))))

No... I'm sick of this daily beer... I keep thinking I'll solve the problem, but the next day it's even worse...

the main thing is to believe in yourself and crawl... :-))) nevertheless I do my daily chores and I suspect I'm still capable of much more... :-)))

 
Well, waiting for your 1,164 today...:-)
 
Evgen-ya1:
Did you miss the local establishment? )))
 
artikul:
better tell me where to wait for the euR, or the man might be waiting there for nothing today
 
artikul:
We need to reassure them))
 
Spekul:
She'll tell you.)
 
Spekul:
Spekul, the pound on the upside?)))

 
stranger:
I thought you covered your bai.
 
Spekul:
I shut down, the losses needed to be recouped, the Kiwi in the boo survived. What's stopping you from buying again?)

Buy, why sit))))

 
stranger:
I also closed Audi with 1.5 figs, why don't you want to buy the eu?

