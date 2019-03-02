FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 200
Zorich, you've become something of a philosopher ))))
No... I'm sick of this daily beer... I keep thinking I'll solve the problem, but the next day it's even worse...
the main thing is to believe in yourself and crawl... :-))) nevertheless I do my daily chores and I suspect I'm still capable of much more... :-)))
Well, waiting for your 1,164 today...:-)
Did you miss the local establishment? )))
Better tell me where to wait for the eureka, or the man might be waiting there for nothing today.
Spekul, the pound on the upside?)))
Spekul, is the pound a figure up?)))
I thought you covered your bai
I shut down, the losses needed to be recouped, the Kiwi in the boo survived. What's stopping you from buying again?)
Buy, why sit))))
I also closed Audi with 1.5 figs, why don't you want to buy the eu?