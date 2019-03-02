FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 911
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
it's a good thing my first one doesn't know how to check it=) but it's easier for me, all my bills are in my wife's name=)))))
I'm retired from the state and I don't get a crust of bread=)
under control of all transactions and receipts, if they can be traced. put it on the card and ... you're screwed.
use a promised kiwi=) or a few cards for your wife, like mine=)
Eh... ...you're not gentlemen. You are not gentlemen. )))
Eh... ...you're not gentlemen. You are not gentlemen. )))
everything, everything is on her. she's my trader, i'm just a secret advisor))))
there's been a couple of jokes, she's been getting calls from some company where i registered for her=))) she's got them off her back=)))
No, my number's mine, or she'll say the wrong thing...
mine has learned to tell everyone and everything=)
sent the euro pound: