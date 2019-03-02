FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 624

EURUSD went well
 
stranger:
In the pound everyone has been dumped and now they are going to drag them up and they are going to salt them along the way and so on until they get into buying).
Oh wise man... Very careful! )
 
server:
It looks like peace has come to Europe, at least that's what people think now)
 
21april:
O sage....very carefully! )
 
SEVER11:
i see everything is going according to plan, apple by the way is going as planned...

do you know the boundary of the plan? because there are 2 buoys hanging without a TP...

Thanks

 

 
does it make sense to hold the eu to 1.50? or am i on time as usual?
[Deleted]  
wild_hedgehog:
If you're afraid, you can take a 50-60-70-80-90% profit, put it in a Buy and forget it =)
 
Olegts:
whatever the news, KUKL sells...


 
Lesorub:

