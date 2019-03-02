FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 624
In the pound everyone has been dumped and now they are going to drag them up and they are going to salt them along the way and so on until they get into buying).
EURUSD went well.
O sage....very carefully! )
i see everything is going according to plan, apple by the way is going as planned...
do you know the boundary of the plan? because there are 2 buoys hanging without a TP...
Thanks
Do the eu to 1.50 make sense? or am i on time as usual?
so it seems that peace has come to europe, at least that's what people think nowadays)
whatever the news, KUKL sells...
