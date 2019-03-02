FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1256

New comment
 
_new-rena:

no link, no truth....

here's the arbitration, finished (no cd required):

really shits as the drawdown is cancelled)

It doesn't make a damn bit of sense. Just tell me - did it work out as planned?)
[Deleted]  
lactone:
I don't understand a damn thing. Just tell me - did you get what you had in mind?)

I've been racking my brains for seven years. I have written a lot of arbitrage indulgences. I think I got it. I need MT5 to verify it. I am studying it now)

 
_new-rena:

no link, no truth....

here's the arbitration, finished (no cd required):

really shits as the drawdown is cancelled)

Triangulation?
 
Europe is resting today. Let's see where the Moscow speculators take us:

 

History

FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015. - Страница 1253 - Категория: общее обсуждение
 
Speculator_:

The story

Self-irony? ))
 
_new-rena:

no link, no truth....

here's the arbitration, finished (no cd required):

really shits as the drawdown is cancelled)

why don't you use the new zealander? Of course, it pairs with the Aussie, but it gives additional information. The crosses are not involved in the formation?
 
_new-rena:

(the sag is cancelled)

We have heard this many times before. Monitoring would be a good idea.

 
Bicus:

We have heard this many times before. Monitoring would be a good idea.

It's not hard to do, but it doesn't work for everyone
 
So, astronauts, did you fly?
1...124912501251125212531254125512561257125812591260126112621263...2119
New comment