FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 445

New comment
 
stranger:

That's why I don't sell the moon and I don't buy the kiwi audi.

Well, if no one can see that the pound is buying at 50, then I'm not your doctor.

the kiwi has a life of its own. there's a lot of sjabs out there. there will be. the real estate will take it out. be careful...
 
Early last week about buying the pound at 50 also said on MT5, showed their sales, told them where to go again(
 
I'm out of the zolt.
 
iIDLERr:
kiwi has a life of its own. there's no way .... they will. the real estate will take it out. be careful...
Yeah, I remember the "carrie trade" on 88))) I also said - distribution, they're selling them to suckers for a lot of money, no, you know what... etc)))
 
iIDLERr:
I got out of the gold.

what was it they told me about the first pullback?

Sticks to buy, from there to sell...


 
And the harrier could soon be sold on a good correction. "Soon" is within this week and next week.
 

VTB wants to give money and it's mooching down...


 
Lesorub:

VTB wants to give money and it's going down.


On the audi, support at 75 is strong.

Resistance on the loonie is 2767.

While you guys are talking Guru is up 2%))))

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

Инвестиции в ПАММ-счет Solo drums с годовой доходностью -18.9%
Инвестиции в ПАММ-счет Solo drums с годовой доходностью -18.9%
  • www.alpari.ru
Данный график мониторинга используемого кредитного плеча показывает отношение номинальной стоимости открытых ордеров к средствам ПАММ-счета. График мониторинга доходности строится на основе цены пая: Доходность = Цена пая - 100. Графики могут быть построены с помощью свечей или линии. Каждая свеча отображает изменения в течение торгового...
 

Just so everyone is clear, this is how I see the pound movement:

Print the picture out and hang it in the toilet so you can see it more often!!!

 
stranger:

Just so everyone is clear, this is how I see the pound movement:

Print the picture out and hang it in the toilet so you can see it more often!!!

is that a sneak from a man with a spear in his head?
1...438439440441442443444445446447448449450451452...2119
New comment