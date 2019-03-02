FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 445
That's why I don't sell the moon and I don't buy the kiwi audi.
Well, if no one can see that the pound is buying at 50, then I'm not your doctor.
kiwi has a life of its own. there's no way .... they will. the real estate will take it out. be careful...
I got out of the gold.
what was it they told me about the first pullback?
Sticks to buy, from there to sell...
VTB wants to give money and it's mooching down...
VTB wants to give money and it's going down.
On the audi, support at 75 is strong.
Resistance on the loonie is 2767.
While you guys are talking Guru is up 2%))))
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
Just so everyone is clear, this is how I see the pound movement:
Print the picture out and hang it in the toilet so you can see it more often!!!
