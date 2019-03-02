FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 656

stranger:

My children, if I were younger and more wiry, I might not know what you want.

Smoke the bamboo. Actively)))

What do they want from you?
 
stranger:


Tomorrow is Monday. What and where to open and what size?

 
Speculator_:
What do they want from you?

I don't know, I guess I owe you something...

Speculator_:

Tomorrow's Monday. What and where to open and what size?

Whatever you want to open, I don't have much more to say on the trade or post here.

 

pound sell to 5082...


 

Yes, apparently speculator lost at the end of the week, but it happens, not always withdraw profit

In general, he is a real guru, not for nothing I chose him as a Teacher and Illuminator

 
stranger:

I don't know, I guess I owe you something...

I don't know, I guess I owe you something, so open up whatever you want, there's not much more I can say on the trade or post.

Come on, you're sulking, we're trending with you. DJ rules.
 
Alexey:
the deejay rules.
 
Speculator_:
What do they want from you?
He doesn't know. He knows what they want, old age is no fun, you know.
 
Alexey:
He doesn't know himself. He knows he wants something, old age is no fun, you know.
Trading keeps the brain young.
 

220 or 380...


