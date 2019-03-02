FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1434

New comment
 
"Euro" - Come on, baby, pick up the pace
[Deleted]  
tuma88:

Hi there !
How many steps in total ?
Do you have a prognosis for the prowess ?

I'm just trying to assess the code of the indicator.
I'm evaluating the indicator. i posted the indicator code and the indicator itself (pilot version) on 4rka, when Vizard crapped all over it and tried to call me Sensei. So far, the indicator does not give any indication of price going down.
 
Alexey:
"Euro" - Come on, honey, get a jump on it.

You can tell at a glance who is a buy

Once I saw a picture of the euro rising by 1% in 10-20 minutes and then falling by the same percentage in 10-20 minutes.

That was a jump!)

 
_new-rena:

Yeah, Tuma's right, but the forecast is tough - 1.0620.... // doesn't inspire confidence.

I haven't figured out the settings yet either


You said it could be spoofed (to change the sine and cosine angles and to add a diverter).
Can you do that ? for a code wizard it would be quick to do .

Thank you!
 
Alexey:
"Euro" - Come on, sweetheart, get a move on...

bad girl...

...and I don't believe him...


 
ay yay yay yay 1,087
[Deleted]  
tuma88:

You said it could be tampered with (sine and cosine angles redone and a diverter attached).
Could you do that for a code wizard it would be quick.

Thank you!
Yes, of course. Yesterday they made up the TS for manual trading, if you follow the posts.... you need a zig zag, fibo levels - 2 pcs and a pattern from Kino.... The composition is accompanied by screenshots and comments.
 
Prediction (came true)

To everyone who was selling:

 
Kino:
I do not analyse the news, I just look when the movement is likely to happen, and only the puppet knows where, and not always. The forexfactory indicator pulls the news feed.
Apparently I am a Puppet.
 
_new-rena:
Yes, of course you can. yesterday they made up the TS for manual trading, if you followed the posts.... It needs a zig-zag, Fibo levels - 2 pcs and a pattern from Kino.... The essay is accompanied by screenshots and comments.
Everything was already invented before us )) Kino is redundant here
1...142714281429143014311432143314341435143614371438143914401441...2119
New comment