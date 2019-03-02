FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 303

Ishim:
Do you remember your Aussie forecast? (imagine i'm trading on it)

Where? On a PAMM?

You have a 100% risk there and no short term. No, such strategies can't handle it.

check out Meef's risk calculation on a solid network. And the case is corrected if anything goes wrong.

 
Ishim:
do you remember your austral forecast?(imagine me trading on it)

So I'm looking at your pamm and I have such suspicions ....

And anyway, Teacher, from my entries you can jump out at least 90% in the boo, from yours chances are no....

 
stranger:
Is it like, hello Lithuanians, are you now in the same fucked up position as the other 18 countries? ))))
ECB to expand asset purchase programme ... + The volume and duration of the QE programme has exceeded expectations...
Looks like it should go down a bit...we'll see...
 
Vizard_:
ECB to expand asset purchase programme ... + The volume and duration of the QE programme has exceeded expectations...
Looks like it should go down a bit...let's see...
The calculated bottom is 13295 )))) Then a slight stupor ))))
 
_new-rena:

Where? On a PAMM?

You have a 100% risk there and no short-term. No, such strategies can't handle it.

Look at Myth's. Risk calculation on a solid network. And the case is corrected if anything goes wrong.

I don't like to discuss myself ((( (the risk is looked at by load - on average less than 10% - so the risks are minimal)
Ishim:
i don't like discussing myself ((( (the risk is looked at by the load - on average less than 10% - so the risks are minimal)

Why is the balance so much wobbly then? Doesn't look like 10%. Oh, it's got to be under 2,000 leverage, right?

OK, I get it - those naughty hands...

 
artikul:
The calculated bottom is 13295 )))) Then a slight stupor ))))
Good for you )))) You don't have a punchy Mashki ))))
 
Vizard_:
Good for you )))) You don't have a punchy Mashki ))))
And some people have the same brain... I envy you...
 
Vizard_:
Good for you )))) You don't have a punchy Mashki ))))
There is one immutable law in the market - every energy cloud, once emerged, deposits itself (its spread) on the price scale ))) This is as inevitable as anything that is inevitable by fact ))) So if the level has faded, the price is bound to get there )))
hello all. buy the eu with a short stop of 30-40 pips

below abyss

