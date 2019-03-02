FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 303
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Do you remember your Aussie forecast? (imagine i'm trading on it)
Where? On a PAMM?
You have a 100% risk there and no short term. No, such strategies can't handle it.
check out Meef's risk calculation on a solid network. And the case is corrected if anything goes wrong.
do you remember your austral forecast?(imagine me trading on it)
So I'm looking at your pamm and I have such suspicions ....
And anyway, Teacher, from my entries you can jump out at least 90% in the boo, from yours chances are no....
Is it like, hello Lithuanians, are you now in the same fucked up position as the other 18 countries? ))))
Looks like it should go down a bit...we'll see...
ECB to expand asset purchase programme ... + The volume and duration of the QE programme has exceeded expectations...
Looks like it should go down a bit...let's see...
Where? On a PAMM?
You have a 100% risk there and no short-term. No, such strategies can't handle it.
Look at Myth's. Risk calculation on a solid network. And the case is corrected if anything goes wrong.
i don't like discussing myself ((( (the risk is looked at by the load - on average less than 10% - so the risks are minimal)
Why is the balance so much wobbly then? Doesn't look like 10%. Oh, it's got to be under 2,000 leverage, right?
OK, I get it - those naughty hands...
The calculated bottom is 13295 )))) Then a slight stupor ))))
Good for you )))) You don't have a punchy Mashki ))))
Good for you )))) You don't have a punchy Mashki ))))
hello all. buy the eu with a short stop of 30-40 pips
below abyss