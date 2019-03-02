FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1244

New comment
 
_new-rena:
Nah, it's just that it's a short-term forecast. The last forecast for the pound was to buy (since a week ago) and you try to wait for that to come?

spit on it...

buy the Kiwi right now.

[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

spit on it...

buy a kiwi right now

what was that? )))))
[Deleted]  
 
_new-rena:
what was that? )))))
chips...
 
http://ria.ru/world/20150401/1055918822.html
Мадсен: "массовый побег" в Азию друзей США - крах "американского мира"
Мадсен: "массовый побег" в Азию друзей США - крах "американского мира"
  • 2015.04.01
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 1 апр — РИА Новости. Помпезный курс администрации американского президента Барака Обамы на Азию разбит в пух и прах усилиями Китая, собирающего вокруг своего инвестиционного банка ближайших союзников Вашингтона, полагает американский журналист и публицист Уэйн Мадсен. Примеру Великобритании, одной из первых объявившей о планах...
[Deleted]  
All brains gutted today.... A rollercoaster ride.
 
_new-rena:
All brains gutted today.... A rollercoaster ride.
brains and wallets
 

buy a harrier to remedy the situation...

TR 1.2710

[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
brains and wallets
stability is a sign of skill)
 

What do we think of the EUR/USD?

The eu is down, it will win back positions by the end of the day. Working on a sell from 1.077 to 1.071... Any other thoughts?

1...123712381239124012411242124312441245124612471248124912501251...2119
New comment