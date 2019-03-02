FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1009
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have the whole pound channel of 900 pips, from high to low, where can I wait 1000 pips and what is the point of it?
I'm not talking about overshooting, I'm talking about MM, comfortable trading, no stress...
This is the most important thing on the real account.
They don't have nice pictures either, look at it, why did he go there, where he was going to come out, I don't know.
I've been making Windows see this device for two hours today, tomorrow it's off to the village))))
hi! what should we do with the randoms? should we close them or keep them?
No one has anything to say on the subject.
So what do I care, parity is not parity, there is a place to buy or sell for a few figures, that's all I am interested in, and chasing the price within a day on currency is a sick man))))
What have you done that gets you in the bath?)))
Bought the pound at 5035, sl 5020, tp 1.5090.
I will not tell you what kind of buy with a takeaway at 60 pips, for sure there is a stop too))))
Let me tell you a secret, until there are tens and below, and the pound is sliding to the lower border of the range, you should not even think about buying, it's a lottery)
I won't tell you what kind of buy with a 60 pip take, there's bound to be a stop as well)))