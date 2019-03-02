FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1009

stranger:
I have the whole pound channel of 900 pips, from high to low, where can I wait 1000 pips and what is the point of it?

I'm not talking about overshooting, I'm talking about MM, comfortable trading, no stress...

This is the most important thing on the real account.

stranger:
They don't have nice pictures either, look at it, why did he go there, where he was going to come out, I don't know.
i have a beautiful one, dac went on sale for eurik just now, chertila))))) and maybe in monitoring, that will be 10 prOcents)))
 
stranger:
I've been making Windows see this device for two hours today, tomorrow it's off to the village))))
No one has anything to say on the subject.
 
Eh... something didn't sit right with Myth.
 
chepikds:
hi! what should we do with the randoms? should we close them or keep them?
one week's worth of deevers!
 
Speculator_:
No one has anything to say on the subject.
I went to the Kyivstar website, downloaded new modem drivers, installed them and it worked, but the old ones didn't want to work, although last year it did, and the settings for Linux - Google)
 
stranger:

So what do I care, parity is not parity, there is a place to buy or sell for a few figures, that's all I am interested in, and chasing the price within a day on currency is a sick man))))

What have you done that gets you in the bath?)))

i don't know what i was saying.
 
Bought the pound at 5035, sl 5020, tp 1.5090.
 
Bicus:
Bought the pound at 5035, sl 5020, tp 1.5090.

I will not tell you what kind of buy with a takeaway at 60 pips, for sure there is a stop too))))

Let me tell you a secret, until there are tens and below, and the pound is sliding to the lower border of the range, you should not even think about buying, it's a lottery)

 
stranger:
I won't tell you what kind of buy with a 60 pip take, there's bound to be a stop as well)))
If it goes in the right direction, the bot will move the TP. If it goes in the right direction, the bot will move the TP and SL to the Buy.
