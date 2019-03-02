FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1375
time is a thing for bargaining (want...)
and the location is good:
Don't trust him )))) Strange has no fucking idea about the pulses ))))) That's why only I can see the future ))))
I don't see the future, said pound 48 and that's it)))
I'll say it again about audi)
Is the teacher ill?( I see him running around the field without trousers and every five minutes yelling buy or sell)))))))))))))))))))
Ilya, time is bullshit, they'll dump you anytime...)
I remember there was a time inductor advertised here for money, not a small one ...
and, like, those who are pros...
Ilya, why would they do that if the scam is inevitable?
The key word is "advertised". So they want to sell it for a lot of money to suckers, which means it is bullshit, otherwise they would have used it and kept silent.)
Tell me who's a pro here, interesno, yeah)))))
The key word is 'advertised'. So they want to sell it to suckers for a lot of money, so it's bullshit, otherwise they'd use it themselves and keep quiet)
I think it's cool to know the time!
here's the pound on the kd, 1.4828:
I think it's cool to know the time!
I don't need the fuckin' time, and about the pound I said yesterday without a cd)
the beard is the beard....
Why do you need to know the time if you know the price? So who's the praefeissanals toutai, huh?)))
And what's with the Master, I'm really worried about HIS mental health...