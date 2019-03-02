FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1241
boom - boom...
pounding with gep...
In 20 minutes we're waiting for the CPI on the euro.
as they have done, they will close...
the bottom putocoll is snagged after all:
End of the month and quarter, fixing is underway.
Gentlemen, why has the owner of the branch changed?
Guys, can you advise me on how or with what program is it easier to transfer data from pdf to excel spreadsheet?