FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 281

New comment
 
Evgen-ya1:
No// all the cool kids here! )
There's an opinion that you have the grail )))
 
artikul:
There is an opinion that you have the grail ))))
Hidden?)))
[Deleted]  

Can't you see HIM?

Speaking of impenetrable wagons...))

I'm not sure what to do, but I've already covered everything, I'm tired of waiting for it.

 
Kino:

Can't you see HIM?

Speaking of impenetrable mash-ups...))

I`ve tried to enter from the beginning of the trend, pyramiding along the trend from the red one and good luck) but I`ve covered everything, I`m sick of waiting.

You've got it right, or they'll pyramid you.)

And in general, you're good - you're honouring the mashka. Do you honour the Teacher?)

 
where is the euro going?
 
wild_hedgehog:
Where's the eu going?
Towards equilibrium. ))
[Deleted]  
It's sad without the Master, I don't know how to trade further, he has always brought something eternal, light, good into our lives ...
 
tol64:
Towards equilibrium. ))
к 1.20?
 
Kino:
Sad without the Master, I don't know how to trade further, he has always brought something eternal, light, good into our lives ...

Life without him is empty, loses all meaning.

If anything, I didn't bring the quid down.

 
wild_hedgehog:
к 1.20?
That's the opinion. We'll check it out. )
1...274275276277278279280281282283284285286287288...2119
New comment