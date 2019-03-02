FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1379
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Look where the pound goes from midnight to morning)) Nowhere.
So what's up with Sensei?)))
Why are you so rude...?
Sensei has either buy, or sell, or all at once ))))
(((((( (retarded)
Sensei is either buy or sell or all at once ))))
Teacher, I know you are a retard, but why don't you want to communicate with me?(
Sensei is either buy or sell or all at once ))))
This is the effect of a systematic error of discernment. )))
This is the effect of a systematic error of discernment. )))
Maybe he's senile).