FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1379

stranger:

Look where the pound goes from midnight to morning)) Nowhere.

So what's up with Sensei?)))

Sensei is either buy or sell or all at once ))))
 
stranger:
Why are you so rude...?
(retarded (((((( )
 
artikul:
Sensei has either buy, or sell, or all at once ))))
He's got it all and at all prices, why is he so sanguine today?)))
 
Ishim:
(((((( (retarded)
Teacher, I know you're a retard, but why won't you communicate with me?
 
artikul:
Sensei is either buy or sell or all at once ))))
He wants to troll, ask him what he's got (demoskronejoper)
 
stranger:
Teacher, I know you are a retard, but why don't you want to communicate with me?(
you "communicate" with me without me (you are in ignore)
 
artikul:
Sensei is either buy or sell or all at once ))))
It's the effect of a systematic error of discernment. )))
 
tol64:
This is the effect of a systematic error of discernment. )))
Maybe he's senile).
 
tol64:
This is the effect of a systematic error of discernment. )))
tra la la ))))) (fuck you, not profita - demoscreenjoppers)
 
stranger:
Maybe he's senile).
Bouquet. )) There's also the effect: the availability heuristic. )))
