FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1456
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't have such an indicator. Try asking the bears. )))
the gobies had it somewhere...
what time to ask for a cacao at the audi?
At 13.00 it's scheduled to fall and at 12.00 it's scheduled to rise )))) It looks like it is going to be a blowout ))))
7938 may be overhyped and I'll try to sell
The index has a sell signal for the second day...
A fall is scheduled for 13.00 and a rise for 12.00 ))) Looks like there will be a miscarriage ))))
I've got a 1:00 p.m. Lunch planned ))))
I don't trust statistics. History is the past, news is deception and manipulation. Money rules. If some guy comes in with a large sum of money, there will only be movement where he wants. The future's still unwritten. At any time something may happen and things may go the other way. If Greece leaves the eurozone, the man with big money will enter at least a couple of hours before the news comes out in the right direction.
I predict 1.12 / 1.13 )))
thanks!
the sticks can also work through a scam ...
here we need to look at 12.00 MSc on the eura:
Well, as I understand it from North's word, until the trade takes place. I'm dealing with this thing now, but I have to wait and see to move in.
It's strange...
Usually programmers have a faster process...
Rena, is there something new for you?
Thank you.