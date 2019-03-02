FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 979
What about the announcement, of quantitative easing, of monetary policy?
I don't watch the news.
The aughts chart.
Thank you!
I'm not into it at all.
I don't watch the news.
Ounley's schedule.
Thank you!
Are the koloputs now added to the sticks?
or are the koloputs just for beauty?
Thank you !
I don't understand them.
If they're selling gold, they're selling it...
I don't understand them.
If they're selling gold, they're selling it...
And how can you understand them if you didn't go further than the dashes on the chart?
I told you at 1270 that gold is selling and the targets are at 1000 and below. И? Instead of holding the open sales, you run after the price, opening every day transactions in the hope that the day will come when you get spanked)
Those who have gone beyond the dashes don't speak to us poor and feeble-minded people...
They live in prosperity, not from gardens...
Well, maybe for the soul...
here we go =) eur ahi
all closed... let it go on without me =)
The prognosis is a consequence:
No, we are not there yet, the eu is still 7 feet away from parity))), if there is a pullback, it will only be in sales