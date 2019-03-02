FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1424
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't use putocolls... don't erase the picture, let me think....
What's there to think about - levels are levels
You get the levels from the zig-zag, I take it?
What else could it be? You can't just draw by eye.
a good template can be made if you combine it with this. there was a question about levels.... I don't know how to make templates, maybe someone could make one?
My turkey's good enough for me.
yes I can already see (watch) you going.... it's fine, no doubt about it.
It could have been better - I don't argue ))
"Moscow was not built in a day" ...
and the kiwi from Klondike...
stood up for 30 farts...