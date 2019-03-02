FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 691
The pound is asking for 1.46 to break through.
"The Teacher's Dreams" or "What I See After I Smoke"
You smoke a lot, it's bad for the psyche, 6 demons waiting for a libation, and they say hello to you
Master, show me how it asks for it...
Well, why wouldn't it? It is quite realistic to go down to 1.53 and 1.52... As an option: in sales, if one is already in them, with transfer of stops to significant levels and gradual increase of purchases up to 1.52...
Realistically, realistically, but how is the pound asking for 46? ))))
I don't agree with that either. But why argue? Next week, I think, will decide everything. )