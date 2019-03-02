FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 579
Ilya, what do you think of the Japanese names?
and on fuy added selling from 181.77...
until I sell ))))
give me some margin! sell it ))))
It's no use discussing anything with a troll (you), you discuss the price and the troll is you. You discuss prove you're wrong, and the troll laughs and says how funny you are, and you realize yes indeed I'm a clown. (Personally, I'll pass with trolls)
I repent, Master, I will not.
I'm sprinkling my head in ashes and kneeling in front of your slippers
Bring a bucket of walrus ladies
Why?
It's clear, go to bed)))
you and your pound are agitating everyone for the second week...
I say it's been sold, it's been sold ...
That's probably why it's up 2.5 figures? ...
And I'm talking about the pound because I know the situation there. And most importantly do not worry, when you finally want to buy it I will sell)))))