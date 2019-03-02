FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 652
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is so background. The tool, opening and closing times are chosen by stranger
Are you going to give me an exam? What's the purpose? Do you want to invest or do you want to give me money? I don't need both.
And if you want to put on a show, that's not the right place either.
I wanted to monitor the account, but I thought about it and came to the conclusion that I do not need it.
So there will be no movie))))
Are you going to give me an exam? What's the purpose? Do you want to invest or do you want to give me money? I don't need both.
And if you want to put on a show, that's not the point either.
I wanted to monitor the account, but I thought about it and came to the conclusion that I do not need it.
So there will be no movie)))
Pity, that would have been interesting :)
Everyone should be interested in their own thing, go up to a man on the street and ask him how much money he has in his pocket and what his salary is. I will be watching.
Everyone should be interested in their own thing, go up to a man in the street and ask him how much money he has in his pocket and what his salary is. I will be watching.
It is clear with you that when a person has nothing to show you, he starts referring to the intimacy of the issue.
Are you going to give me an exam? What's the purpose? Do you want to invest or do you want to give me money? I don't need both.
And if you want to put on a show, that's not the right place either.
I wanted to monitor the account, but I thought about it and came to the conclusion that I do not need it.
So there will be no movie)))
You choose who you are! If you can't even answer basic questions about trading. Why pretend to be something you are not. I take your refusal as an inability to trade in the market.
Just to be clear - I wasn't going to show you anything, as these are the results of a lot of work.
I don't know how to trade. Question removed?) My son, you can take your peers for a punt)))