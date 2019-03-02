FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 566

New comment
 
Ishim:
i don't see anyone here but the flunkies ((((

Prove that you are not a flooder. Justify your claims and show the result.

Ishim:
does not want, from there correction 1.145 (eura buy stop grabbed (well, as always) 75 pips - now exhausted, down the sell - probably both orders - will be common +)

What does "doesn't want to" mean? I mean, you think she does now. Tomorrow it may seem like she doesn't. You're pulling daisies, aren't you? She wants it, she doesn't want it. And you make a decision, right? )))

 
tol64:
Why?
Don't ask the Teacher uncomfortable questions))))
 
Ishim:

Right - ignore the flunkies! (what's up - go to work...)

and the pound on the eu - there may not be a break (rise together)

What do you mean maybe? You shouldn't use words like that, oh great one.
 
Ishim:

Right - ignore the flunkies! (what's up - go to work...)

and the pound on the eu - there may not be a break (rise together)

I get it, the euro by the daisy and the pound by the yen. Tell me where you buy daisies. Or do you have some from the summer? ))
 
Ishim:
Do you have a prescription where the price is likely to go with a 90 - 95% probability, but you need a TS?

He does, don't you?))

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

 
Ishim:
the pound is rubbish there are no targets.
 
Ishim:
Do you have a prescription to tell you where the price will go with a 90-95% probability, but you need a TS?
You'd better try to work it out for yourself. The probabilities should be defined in relation to your TS, not someone else's. ))
 
tol64:
I get it, euro on daisy and pound on eu. Tell me where you buy daisies. Or have you been stocking up since summer? ))
Nah, Guru's grass is cooler than daisies, definitely not daisies))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
No, Teacher's grass is cooler than daisies.)

he must be stealing mushrooms from me somehow =)

not adapted to the Ulyanovsk ones

 
Myth63:

he must be stealing mushrooms from me somehow =)

not adapted to the Ulyanovsk ones

1...559560561562563564565566567568569570571572573...2119
New comment