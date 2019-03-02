FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 521
1000pp is on a five digits =)
There's not much to talk about, it just twitches as usual and moves on. I don't even open the calendar, all this news has no effect on anything.
Read what they write it's terrible)))) One euro makes 1000 ppts in a day, the other made it in five minutes))))
the yen did you in 15 ))))))
On the yen I closed half of the sales on Monday, which I wrote about, and you all sucked)))
I'm screwed. (no statistics - I have to hold my tongue).
D. draw some more! Let's have a laugh
You are lying. (No statistics - I have to hold my tongue).
What the hell are the statistics, you have to show trades when the price reaches a tenner, that's it))))
Duckbills won't bite.)
Why are they so angry?)))
At least buy the Euro or you'll be crying again on Monday))))
keep it liquid... I'll put a hold on it in your scenario...
I think I'll buy...