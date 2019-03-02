FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 521

Myth63:
1000pp is on a five digits =)
well hell if m1 counts all the points it's 1000 (people have counted...)
 
stranger:

There's not much to talk about, it just twitches as usual and moves on. I don't even open the calendar, all this news has no effect on anything.

Read what they write it's terrible)))) One euro makes 1000 ppts in a day, the other made it in five minutes))))

you got done on the yen in 15 ))))))
 
Myth63:
1000ppts is on five digits =)
aaaa
 
Ishim:
the yen did you in 15 ))))))
On the yen I closed half of my sales on Monday, which I wrote about, and you all sucked)))
[Deleted]  
all with their eyes in the monitors in front of the terminals =)
 
stranger:
On the yen I closed half of the sales on Monday, which I wrote about, and you all sucked)))

I'm screwed. (no statistics - I have to hold my tongue).

D. draw some more! Let's have a laugh

 
Ishim:
You are lying. (No statistics - I have to hold my tongue).

What the hell are the statistics, you have to show trades when the price reaches a tenner, that's it))))

Duckbills won't bite.)

Why are they so angry?)))

At least buy the Euro or you'll be crying again on Monday))))

 
stranger:

What the hell are the statistics, you have to show trades when the price reaches a gap, that's it))))

Duckbills won't bite.)

Why are they so angry?)))

At least buy the Euro or you'll be crying again on Monday)))

he's advising me again (even forehead to forehead - all to no avail, pointless conversation - i'll look for a movie now))))))
 
Congrats everyone on selling and buying the pound! )
 
chepikds:
keep it liquid... I'll put a hold on it in your scenario...

I think I'll buy...


