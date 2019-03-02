FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 272

[Deleted]  
stranger:

A peeping Tom is a peeping Tom and I mean Rena, and a Papuan, a clown, a demomaniac, a platypus, etc., is the Master's affectionate address to his parishioners, may HIS exhaustion never leave).

And almost no one here has turkeys.

it pains me to peep, I don't need anyone's signals or hints at all and have been for a long time. on the contrary, I've always told.
 
stranger:
Cheif sell it, Vasya)))
the cheif itself or the dollar/franc?
 
_new-rena:
it hurts me to peek, I don't need to peek at all and have been for a long time. i've always told the opposite.
So Article asked you - are you just looking))))))
 
Ishim:
the chif itself or dollar/franc?

Do you have a mountain mt what, fuch it? )))))))))))))))))

USDCHF

[Deleted]  
stranger:
so the article asked you - are you just looking at))))))

aaaaah, got it. of course there's no point in just looking at the price)))

I'll add a new software soon and I won't see the prices at all, as the network step is incredibly large. just look at the monthly price once a month and voila)))

 
stranger:
Do you have futures in the mountain mt? )))))))))))))))))
so what's going down ? the quid ? the chif ? (there are plenty of futures, commodities, indices and stocks, but people hardly trade them, more with the euro)
 
Ishim:
so what's going down? the quid? the chif? (there are plenty of futures, commodities, indices and stocks, but people hardly trade them, more with the euro)

Teacher, has the cave-darkness affected your eyesight?

Or mental capacity ...

 
_new-rena:

Of course, there's no point in simply looking at the price))))

Soon I'll finish writing a new software and I won't see prices at all, as the network step is incredibly large. I'll look at monthly prices once a month and gut))))

and i'm not(((( i mean there's a demo somewhere in pindostan that gives you everything on a platter.... (naive)
 
stranger:
Teacher, has the cavernous darkness affected your vision?
USD/frank will go down - I won't sputter. (but your offer to sell the chif is very confusing - no cash((()
 
Ishim:
and I'm not(((( I mean there's a demo somewhere in pindostan that's got everything on a platter for you.... (naive)
Igor, so you basically deny the reality of the real world? )))
