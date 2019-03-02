FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 304

New comment
 
artikul:
There is one immutable law in the market - every energy cloud, once formed, deposits itself (its spread) on the price scale ))) This is as inevitable as anything that is inevitable by fact ))) So if the level has faded, the price is bound to get there )))
Oh Professor, you are growing))))
 
stranger:
Oh Professor, you're growing up))))
I know )))) In your screenshots you draw the middle of my clouds with a yellow dash, and for some reason you call the pending up and down spreads silly funny words - stakes and puts )))
 
artikul:
I know )))) In your screenshots you're drawing the middle of my clouds with a yellow line, and for some reason you call the pending up and down spreads with silly funny words - cols and puts ))))
Yellow is the middle))))
 
stranger:
Yellow is the middle))))
Exactly )))) And what you call the premium is calculated by adding the level of the middle and the spread ))))
 
Nestradamus:
And some people have the same brain... I envy...
And so now the ginger walks...

After that -

http://kprf.ru/international/capitalist/137939.html


 
artikul:
There is one immutable law in the market - every energy cloud, once formed, deposits itself (its spread) on the price scale ))) This is as inevitable as anything that is inevitable by fact ))) Therefore if the level has faded, the price will definitely end up there ))))
You see )))) For real it's called volatility trading ))))
 
Vizard_:
You see )))) It's called volatility trading. )))
You don't know how, I love it when the teacher talks about volatility, I don't get a fucking clue)))))
 
stranger:
You don't know how, I love it when the teacher talks about volatility, I don't get a fucking clue)))))
he's not much of a talker today)))
 
Vizard_:
He's not much of a talker today))))
He's pulling a pattern on the euRa ))))
 
artikul:
Template on the eureka is pulling ))))
)))
1...297298299300301302303304305306307308309310311...2119
New comment