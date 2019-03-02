FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 304
There is one immutable law in the market - every energy cloud, once formed, deposits itself (its spread) on the price scale ))) This is as inevitable as anything that is inevitable by fact ))) So if the level has faded, the price is bound to get there )))
Oh Professor, you're growing up))))
I know )))) In your screenshots you're drawing the middle of my clouds with a yellow line, and for some reason you call the pending up and down spreads with silly funny words - cols and puts ))))
Yellow is the middle))))
And some people have the same brain... I envy...
After that -
http://kprf.ru/international/capitalist/137939.html
You see )))) It's called volatility trading. )))
You don't know how, I love it when the teacher talks about volatility, I don't get a fucking clue)))))
He's not much of a talker today))))
Template on the eureka is pulling ))))