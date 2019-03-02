FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1018
You're not 12, take one and improve it, the result will be visible at once, while running around the field for 12 pairs and even intraday is useless.
Is it your turkey that draws levels by volume?
No.
I've been doing a lot of rethinking lately - I went back to my old long-term projects in 2012! I opened a new platform, a demo account, and 12 prediction pairs!
I drew one order so the demo didn't get closed, you can't guess how many didn't work ? (the interesting thing is that I didn't plan to do eur - I will replace it with some crosses)
all by hand?
Drawing 15 dashes in a day is not the problem, the problem is counting them.
12 pairs - 1.5 hours on Saturday )))), D1 timeframe only - pullbacks are just a formality (may be flat for 3 months) - interesting result - all targets have been fulfilled in 12 years (and the Aussie has fallen after 3 months of flat)
I have marked it in red
marked in red for work.
I don't understand why you don't have any dashes at the end of the correction.
Not the cross, but something calmer. the yen or the pound. the main thing is not to be as jittery as on the yen. the cross is really weird in my opinion. well, it's a matter of taste, of course.