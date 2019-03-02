FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1018

stranger:
You're not 12, take one and improve it, the result will be visible at once, while running around the field for 12 pairs and even intraday is useless.
Does your indicator draw levels by volumes?
 
yurchenko:
stranger:
Ishim:

I've been doing a lot of rethinking lately - I went back to my old long-term projects in 2012! I opened a new platform, a demo account, and 12 prediction pairs!

I drew one order so the demo didn't get closed, you can't guess how many didn't work ? (the interesting thing is that I didn't plan to do eur - I will replace it with some crosses)

The main thing is not to get so jumpy like you did with the yen or the pound.
 
yurchenko:
stranger:
stranger:

You're not 12, take one and bring it to your senses, you'll see the result at once, while running around the field for 12 pairs and even intraday is useless. If you do that, you may solve 50 percent of your problem.

12 pairs - 1.5 hours on Saturday )))), D1 timeframe only - pullbacks are just a formality (may be flat for 3 months) - interesting result - all targets have been fulfilled in 12 years (and the Aussie has fallen after 3 months of flat)

I have marked it in red

 
Ishim:

That's terrible. Who put that nonsense in your head. )))
 
yurchenko:
It's not the dashes at the end of the correction that you should be looking at. ))
 
_new-rena:
Not the cross, but something calmer. the yen or the pound. the main thing is not to be as jittery as on the yen. the cross is really weird in my opinion. well, it's a matter of taste, of course.
The euro and pound are the eurozone currencies. For the others - well, if only the earthquake! (Then I will put the lock - I will continue to calm down).
