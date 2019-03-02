FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 542

stranger:

I bought the pound at 5012 and will hold to 5650 minimum, maybe more to buy early next week. This is a concrete bazaar.

You bought? That's an empty bazaar, there's something there, there's something around the corner, etc.

No, I didn't buy...

It's just this one lucky deal this year that's about to go down in flames.

 
Lesorub:

This year just started, the moon still has a sell from 2754, you can watch the screenshot if you want. And there are 10 such deals in a year.
 
stranger:
This year just started, there is still a sell from 2754, you can see a screenshot if you want. And there are 10 such deals a year.

get the regdocs for the island, don't forget to invite...

and we'll wait quietly for Monday...

 
You go on with your day and don't worry about anyone.
 

You all are arguing like children, you all understand that stranger says buy if he works at D1, a week or higher, and a pullback of 500 clips does not make a difference. And Lesorub in this case takes 500 cells and everything from bottom to top (say 1 lot) as a result you take the same amount, but each in his own way. And ok you wouldn't understand it... you are both right, only for some reason you started this argument.

You're on the same side of the barricades.

[Deleted]  
they are bored =)
 
i want to see a deal like this for 500p, i'm very interested...

and there's a zara scenario here:


 
Myth63:
they're bored =)
My son is bored too, so he tries to stick a fork up his nose and when I took it away he gets offended, but it's not much fun and no good will come of it ))
 
1 and 2 lots, 500pp is conditional

 
I understand...

It's just not everyone can sit that pound at 633 p.

although there are pros among us...

