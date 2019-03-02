The pound is not flipping, it's correcting.)

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 352
Where, where? I want one too))))))
If this is about the pound, I'm sorry to say they will.
So the pound is flipping.
Looks like the top will do!
it doesn't look like it=)
Did you buy a pound?)
What's the point of rolling that crap?
isn't kiwi (+450) and audi (+460) fun?
not up to its bronze best=)
To all who have been visited by Uncle KOLYA, if you take the words a little differently, a song about forex =)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5tcPnRL90g