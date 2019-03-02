FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1324
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So keep doubting) Finished the previous post. Teacher, have you been smoking again? ))))))))))
that's not how it goes )))) I don't trade the pound, woodpecker.
Hello again, I've lost my passport(
Grandpa, I'm looking at you like you're literate. What can I expect on the quid rubasik?
I just invested, but it looks expensive, and I have thoughts that even more expensive may go to 46... And I don't want it to get stuck there at 46-50.
P.s. Euro up to 1.075 for sure in the next few days. If I'm wrong I'll pay the depo(
Hello again, I've lost my passport(
Grandpa, I'm looking at you like you're literate. What can I expect on the quid rubasik?
I just invested, but it looks expensive, and I have thoughts that even more expensive may go to 46... And I don't want it to get stuck there at 46-50.
P.s. Euro up to 1.075 for sure in the next few days. If I'm wrong I'll pay the depo(
Euro ap, and I do not consider rubasik, as it is not a currency.
Thank you for that, you're our wise man) Some people have hallucinogenic effects after talking to you).
And with your permission, if you don't mind, and if you don't mind, don't bother).
What can be read (except ... remember, revere), so, so, that it is possible to make out azeki vedi. I am completely new to this; my hands itch, my eyes burn, and my nerves protect me. So far.
Thank you for that, too, you're a wise guy).
Positive locks, just like reverse locks, are already dead and represent absolutely nothing for Equity, except for the swap mess, or are you telling me you've got my strategy figured out? //no answer needed, ok?
just give me the correct balance and Equity growth curves
My accounts are swap-free, first time I tried system 2009, I worked without partner program with swap and broker not willingly returned part of the swap, or rather he did not want to give me anything back, even though he promised in his terms, now I work with a partner and I think the profit from the accumulated swap would be higher than from the spread, but now I got good results from swap, sometimes 2 quid a day from 0.5 to 1 $ it and that, because of that, on small lot passed to 0.1 in the best days on 0.4 lot came to 8 $ per day, the average was 3 $ Broker then me all possible bonuses deprived, not to earn on deposit and other delights of life, the average bonus was, a week or two depending on percentage of work-out.
As for locks you have wrong judgement, that's why you're scared of them like hell
Only not up to 0750, but at least two figures higher.
I have swap-free accounts, the first time when I tested the system in 2009, I worked without partner program with swap, and the broker was reluctant to return part of the swap, or rather he did not want to return anything to me, though he undertook in his terms, now I work with a partner and I think the accumulated swap profit would be higher than from the spread, but now from the spread and drop a little bit good started sometimes, to an average of 2 quid a day from 0.5 to $ 1 it and that, because of that, on small lot passed to 0.1 on the best days at 0.4 lot came to $ 8 a day, the average was $ 3. The broker then me all possible bonuses deprived, not to earn on deposit and other delights of life, the average bonus was, a week or two depending on percentage workout.
As for locs, you have wrong judgement, that's why you are scared of them.
If you have a positive swap today, you may have a negative one tomorrow... What do you do?
// as far as locks are concerned i'm glad you don't get it ....
Today the swap is positive, tomorrow it's negative and what are you going to do...?
// as for locs - i'm glad you don't get it ....