FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 225

New comment
[Deleted]  
pako:

It's for 5.

Wait, 15 minutes, I'll flip you to 4.

♪ and send it to me to see if it's 4 ♪
 
pako:

for 4 staple , put in the script

put it in the sandbox

Sandbox is Files?)))

It worked!!!))

Thanks!

[Deleted]  
stranger:
The sandbox is Files?))
Yeah
 
Shall we salt it?)
 
Paco, how does it get updated?
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Shall we salt it?)
=) trolling is still going on =) my goals are still the same =) 5420-5470
 
Myth63:
=) trolling has not been cancelled=) my goals are still the same=) 5420-5470
Can't you troll?)))
 
pako:

for 4 staple , put in the script

put it in the sandbox


Pako! Hi everyone!

Can i ask for a eurochka script ? thanks !
stranger:
So, shall we salt it?)

What to save ? GBP USD ?

Thanks !
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Can't you troll anymore?)))
=)))) you can, and you should!!! let them learn to distinguish between realities i think a lot of people read the thread
 
Myth63:
=)))) you can, and you should!!! let them learn to distinguish between realities I think a lot of people read the thread
So we're clowns, why read us?)))
1...218219220221222223224225226227228229230231232...2119
New comment