FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1323
You finish your message.
You're crafty, you want to eat the average move in its entirety with that many warrants?
That's not a bad idea...
Nah, not enough money for 400 orders... Where's the drawdown on all this shit? There's a geometric progression there....
My technically it's like yours, but my understanding of risk, seeding and profit is changing, as well as the market analysis is changing. You simply draw a channel on the chart, and I build it with orders.
It really is a geometric progression. Otherwise how do you spin an account from $10 in a year, that's the only way to do it
that's not exactly how it is with me.
you need to make three calculations //possibly you have them.
1. Calculate the average price that you will get when you add each new order to the grid. You have to reach this price to break even.
2. Calculation of the average position holding time and estimation of possible drawdown by the price spread in this period.
3. calculation of reserves, if the price repeats the historical minimum of the year 2000.
Well, good luck to you!
//about 10 quid is a matter of strategy. you're way off. martini is tinier and goes beyond 10 quid.
This system has certain requirements from the broker and rules that cannot be violated, if everything is respected you will be fine.
I mean trading without targets, well )))), the yen is in the works. (what the hell, but the yen won't let me down.)
Woodpecker, I'm not trading it) Targets have been set for a long time)
I don't have a martini, I have a lock grid, orders are all overlapped between each other, between sell and sell 10 pips, also between buy and buy 10 pips, but between sell and buy 5 pips difference, the spread is equally placed in the middle.
Earnings come from the movement, inside the channel, and outside comes the expense, for a year now I have been working, only on the expense, as the price, goes down all the time, but that weak growth that sometimes happens gives profit and strengthens the deposit, which makes it possible, for further expansion.
Woodpecker, I'm not selling it.)
I don't have a martini, I have a lock grid, orders are all overlapped between each other, between sell and sell 10 pips, also between buy and buy 10 pips, but between sell and buy 5 pips difference, spread is equally placed in the middle.
Positive locos, just like reverse locos, are already dead and represent absolutely nothing to Equity except swap havoc, or are you telling me you've figured out my strategy? //no answer needed, ok?
just give me the correct balance and Equity growth curves
fuck you. (I doubt you even trade)))) a screen jockey)