artikul:
Sensei has a rich inner world )))
I don't think you'll wait for the euR there. (there will be a correction and the bot will go bust - and then there will be clever words again)
 
Ishim:
You forgot the cognitive delta oscillator ))))
Ishim:
Don't let me and Artikel spoil your bots opinion for a long time (you're speeding up...). Let us rejoice, we'll still have time to throw it all ... into the furnace)))))
 
Ishim:
I don't know about the Euro, but think about it, buy the Pound on intraday support in the evening, after Europe closes. I know it's a bad time to make any decisions)

OK, I'll write less often now, tomorrow in the countryside, dead modem, all the delights of life.)

 
artikul:
You forgot the cognitive delta oscillator )))
Don't embarrass the Master with obscure swear words))))
 
stranger:
He started it)))
 
Only a tradun can call a walker a bot ))))
 
stranger:

Draw a pic! - must be with as few witnesses as possible! (Friday evening, news and other news, cases) - aim stop far away, 80 points will run away - the main mass won't do it - they will wait for pullback... - The classic of the genre.
 
stranger:

So come on, yap to us about the obvious, maybe I'll listen and buy it, because I don't see anything that would make me do such a crazy thing))))

Just a little more convincing.)

gave audi the other day, did you take advantage of it?


 
artikul:
Only a tradun can call a robot ))))
it's not even a bot yet ((((
