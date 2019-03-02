FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1029
Sensei has a rich inner world )))
I don't think you will wait for the euR there. (there will be a correction and the bot will go bust - and there will be clever words again)
I don't know about the Euro, but think about it, buy the Pound on intraday support in the evening, after Europe closes. I know it's a bad time to make any decisions)
OK, I'll write less often now, tomorrow in the countryside, dead modem, all the delights of life.)
You forgot the cognitive delta oscillator )))
Don't embarrass the Master with obscure swear words))))
So come on, yap to us about the obvious, maybe I'll listen and buy it, because I don't see anything that would make me do such a crazy thing))))
Just a little more convincing.)
gave audi the other day, did you take advantage of it?
Only a tradun can call a robot ))))