FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 83

New comment
[Deleted]  
third bai on the pound
 
Myth63:
third pound buy.
I just scattered through 80 pips to 46 and what's the fuss)
 
 

Finally a new signal on the Jew )))) Bullish cloud and order remodification )))) Selling continues )))) 1545 is just around the corner ))))

[Deleted]  
artikul:

Finally a new signal on the Jew )))) Bullish cloud and order remodification )))) Selling continues )))) 1545 is just around the corner ))))

where is it, this signal?
 
_new-rena:
where is it, a signal like that?
It's a complex problem )))
[Deleted]  
artikul:
It's a complex problem ))))
Nah, it's not complex, but judging by the mood of the thread it's a big problem...
 
_new-rena:
Nah, it's not complex, but judging by the mood of the thread it's a big problem...
Yes, all normal people are resting today, that's why no one is here)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
All normal people are resting today, that's why there is no one).

aaaaah, that's right. I'm the one who turned the keyboard into a sieve ))))

Happy Holidays!

....

Soon I'll get that beautiful volume distribution, which you showed. It will be necessary to compare it with the original, which you never showed (except the table). Where is it anyway (I need a link, please show it in your personal ...)?

well this:


 
_new-rena:

aaaaah, that's right. i'm the one who turned the keyboard into a sieve ))))

Happy Holidays!

....

Soon I'll get that beautiful volume distribution, which you showed. It will be necessary to compare it with the original, which you never showed (except the table). Where is it anyway (I need a link, please show it in your personal ...)?

well this one:


I gave it to you.

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/options-open-interest/main.html

FX - Options Open Interest Tool
FX - Options Open Interest Tool
  • www.cmegroup.com
FX (Forex) Options Open Interest Tool monitors open interest patterns of FX options and allows users to view open interest trends and tendencies.
1...767778798081828384858687888990...2119
New comment