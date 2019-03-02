FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 83
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
third pound buy.
Finally a new signal on the Jew )))) Bullish cloud and order remodification )))) Selling continues )))) 1545 is just around the corner ))))
Finally a new signal on the Jew )))) Bullish cloud and order remodification )))) Selling continues )))) 1545 is just around the corner ))))
where is it, a signal like that?
It's a complex problem ))))
Nah, it's not complex, but judging by the mood of the thread it's a big problem...
All normal people are resting today, that's why there is no one).
aaaaah, that's right. I'm the one who turned the keyboard into a sieve ))))
Happy Holidays!
....
Soon I'll get that beautiful volume distribution, which you showed. It will be necessary to compare it with the original, which you never showed (except the table). Where is it anyway (I need a link, please show it in your personal ...)?
well this:
aaaaah, that's right. i'm the one who turned the keyboard into a sieve ))))
Happy Holidays!
....
Soon I'll get that beautiful volume distribution, which you showed. It will be necessary to compare it with the original, which you never showed (except the table). Where is it anyway (I need a link, please show it in your personal ...)?
well this one:
I gave it to you.
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/options-open-interest/main.html