Actually this harrier is strange to me, I don't understand why it is so tied to oil, unless Canada is sitting on that needle like Russia.
It has nothing to do with the harrier. It's just that when oil goes down, the quid goes up and vice versa)
and fall her native to 36, maybe)
If it doesn't bounce back from 50 now, we'll see in a week.
and it could go down as low as 36)
If it doesn't bounce back from 50 now, we'll see during the week
Eidler, what about Oanda, the pound is buying\selling there 57 to 43, the eu in half, and that Oanda is no indicator.
It's just a bottom at the moment, it doesn't mean it will be there tomorrow))))
Why are you all so wound up out there))))))))
Tuma is delirious with you there) I'm talking about 20-22 for now and I'll just watch, but he has already given me 1.14))))
What are you with your reversals, I look at it as a correction, both euro and pound, euro 1.20-22, maybe 27, pound for now 55-56 is realistic.
If the Euro is at parity in 2017-18, what will it do the whole time?
There's not much left to parity from the current ones.
That's why I'm in favour of 1.25.
p.s.
Dude is predicting down again(((.
I predicted up. But it might be 1.1688.
Thanks !
I wasn't trying to pin it on you. I was just asking a question.
http://forum.mql4.com/ru/66303/page3#1004754
IDLER 11.01.2015 09:02 #
Put options support level 1.1420 with volume 125029.
Strange, are you out of your fucking mind?
are we all going to be here to terminate this volume? he's here now, gone tomorrow. and the buzzards are jumping to conclusions.
I wasn't prying )) just asking a question
http://forum.mql4.com/ru/66303/page3#1004754
So that's not a question for me))
Thank you)))
All righty,
I'll tell you my story.
Or better yet, I'll draw it.
Why do I think there's little chance of a Friday. I don't know if somewhere around 1.21 they won't draw something similar to Friday's. Then maybe the whisker will work.
Thank you!
(Waiting for the result, with the forum taking a break). I'll show up at the next reversal (at 1,25 maybe) I'll try to predict about the next reversal )))
A bad start is a bad start...
visualization of changes in volume over time - by put and call with CME
(the price is now, so the lines are straight):
euro
pound
the colour changes automatically, the more volume - the more saturated it is.
yes, it needs to be traded and it will be beautiful...