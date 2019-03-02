FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 456

Nice flat on the eu. Many overturned martins must have gone down....
 
stranger:
I looked it up this morning - 100%))))
When the volume is 0 on the calls, 1 on the puts ? )))
 
tol64:
Right)))
 
Lesorub:
Nothing, thanks!
if you've been following me, i've been on the pound three times. i don't do that now. i just went to the referendum. i've had a sal in the bank for 2 years on audis, they don't give a fuck about the smoke. 0.5 and don't bother. What are you gonna do, fight the system? You're the smart one? Don't whine, stay in the demo.
 
And the harrier is good)))
 
stranger:
and rand is not bad either.
 
stranger:
Yeah, spanking the customers.
 

Yep, dropped off. )))

You'd think you'd never been dropped off, platypus (c).

 
Bicus:

Yep, dropped off. )))

Bicus, how rude of you.

I wish the yen would go, it's too shy)

 
Idler, so do you see the pound at 50 buying or not yet?)
