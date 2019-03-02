FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 279

stranger:

It's getting old)))

Now the chiff can be in boo)

Just a lot of things, that's planned to finish the developments since the new year, but all hands do not reach.

Because the new company with a new kind of activity to open and untwist.

And the rest is just by the way... I would have died of boredom at the monitor.

Thank you all for your attention. Thanks to Tom88 for the thanks... :0))

 
On the euro correction Sensei was right, at 20 catch)
 
stranger:

from here

ftp://ftp.cmegroup.com/bulletin/

thank you
 
mmmoguschiy:
Thanks
Did you catch the GBP move? I have a requote:-D
 
stranger:
at 1.20?))

 
wild_hedgehog:

and also laughed )

at 1.20?)

I always laugh at the Teacher)))
 
Risky kid that teacher is
 
wild_hedgehog:
this teacher is a risk taker

He must be spoken of with reverence!!!!

honour the Teacher and Mashka....

 
yeah yeah, risky venerable guy ))
 
On the chif, people are being dumped without a second thought - as soon as they buy up, they hit the pavement ))))
