FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 745

New comment
[Deleted]  

Good evening ...

USD/CAD ...Can't buy .Look for max value to sell within the channel. Target for me is 1.2290

 
Please slow down.
 
stranger:
Ilya, did you realize that the gold is sold and there is no need to buy? And why were you rushing around the field instead of holding the sale? Explain - what was the point of doing that, to create a hangnail?

I assume it is advisable to buy gold.

[Deleted]  
Speculator_:

I assume it is advisable to buy gold.

If it stays below 1206 it will not go up (if you are lucky it will be 1227). A pullback is possible on 1178 (+-2) and its not higher than 1230.

 
azfaraon:

If it stays below 1206 (if you are lucky it will be 1227). A rebound is possible at 1178 (+-2) and its not higher than 1230.

Let's wait and see!
[Deleted]  
write to whoever is interested ...I'll try to write my opinion ...
[Deleted]  
azfaraon:
Write to anyone who's interested ... I'll try to write my opinion ...
There are not many people who trade gold here, and those who do, do not write here.)
 
azfaraon:
Write to whoever is interested ...I'll try to write my opinion ...
When the default comes in SA. Who will evacuate American soldiers from all over the world back to their homeland?
 
Speculator_:
When the default comes in SA. Who will evacuate American soldiers from all over the world back to their homeland?
Will she, the volcano doesn't sleep...
 
Lesorub:
will she, the volcano doesn't sleep...
But not all people are bloodthirsty
1...738739740741742743744745746747748749750751752...2119
New comment