Good evening ...
USD/CAD ...Can't buy .Look for max value to sell within the channel. Target for me is 1.2290
Ilya, did you realize that the gold is sold and there is no need to buy? And why were you rushing around the field instead of holding the sale? Explain - what was the point of doing that, to create a hangnail?
I assume it is advisable to buy gold.
If it stays below 1206 it will not go up (if you are lucky it will be 1227). A pullback is possible on 1178 (+-2) and its not higher than 1230.
Write to anyone who's interested ... I'll try to write my opinion ...
When the default comes in SA. Who will evacuate American soldiers from all over the world back to their homeland?
will she, the volcano doesn't sleep...