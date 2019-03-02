FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1388
The kiwi has both time and level and sell...
What does the turkey have to say on the pair?
I used to study the moon, but then I got interested in energy algorithms.)
I had A*ri unavailable 2 times today for a decent amount of time, nothing has changed for them, spreads are occasionally tricky to catch large stops, and missing...
Good thing it's not real money, just a contest)))
Refill by the pound.
I can see the quotes, but do I buy or sell? and when?
I need to work off the shoulder:
EuR fall expected, rise expected, no scenario. (Buy position)
I kept thinking what exactly is unacceptable to me in your 'ts' and realised, it's guessing where the price will twitch rather than go and the lack of goals.