FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1388

artikul:

The kiwi has both time and level and sell...

What does the turkey have to say on the pair?

 
artikul:
I used to study the moon, but then I got interested in energy algorithms.)
I'll probably have to... excuse me, the Bhagavat Gita.)
 
Olegts:

I had A*ri unavailable 2 times today for a decent amount of time, nothing has changed for them, spreads are occasionally tricky to catch large stops, and missing...

Good thing it's not real money, just a contest)))

Don't know... No complaints so far.
 

Refill by the pound.

 
Lesorub:

The kiwi has both time and level and sell...

What does the turkey have to say on the pair?

 

I can see the quotes, but do I buy or sell? and when?

I need to work off the shoulder:


 
Well, harmony has returned to the world, the dollar has begun to rise, and I thought the doll had decided to share the money with the people)))
 
On euR, fall expected, rise expected, no scenario. (buy position)
 
Ishim:
EuR fall expected, rise expected, no scenario. (Buy position)
Maximum one more hour, then fiddling at the extremum and all is down ))))
 
stranger:
I kept thinking what exactly is unacceptable to me in your 'ts' and realised, it's guessing where the price will twitch rather than go and the lack of goals.
that's what you are, how many times i asked you where to go. (no goals at your level)
