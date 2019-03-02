FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1465
the euro is undervalued. (so at a guess the fair price is 1.27)
justifications from analysts are ex post facto, nothing more. the main thing is to buy cheap and sell expensive - the law of the currency market. period - about 0.5 years....
the players should have ideas to justify a particular move.
another thing is that european politicians are almost entirely dependent on the usa.
Some people play and some people trade... //Currency is a commodity.
currency is a commodity. the number of justifications in our thread is uncountable.
read starting from MQL-4.... //we only have the best ))))
)))))))))))))))) again.
Let's go, shall we?
here you go, before you talk about oil.... :
Zhenya, do you have a buy in on the profursset right now?
Thank you!
If the eurik does not stop, the next target is 1.1190 ....
I thought they were talking about 1.1035 ???
or has it already been replayed?
the indicator was weak, the levels were almost out of bounds. it's not like that now, but it's testing for now....
1.1194 to be exact
okay)
no argue anymore ))))
watching .
thanks !
I'm thinking of playing short ))))) (it's a tempting move)
I think I'll play short ))))) (the rise is very tempting)
The smartest, eh? )))