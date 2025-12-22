MetaQuotes MetaTrader 5 Platform Update build 5370: Web Terminal improvements ( 8 ) On Friday, October 17, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released. This update delivers improvements to the platform's web version: expanded contract specifications, corrected price data display, improved timeframe switching menu, and refined account opening and

MetaQuotes Subscribe to real-time Nasdaq data ( 5 ) Use detailed Nasdaq data to enhance your trading strategies through more accurate decision-making and efficient risk management. This is a unique opportunity for those looking to improve their results. Unlike traditional minute or hourly bars, the subscription offers access to tick data, providing

MetaQuotes MQL5 Cloud Network: A technological breakthrough in trading strategy testing 12 1 2) Since its launch, MQL5 Cloud Network has completed more than 16 billion tasks. This figure shows how many times users have tested their trading strategies. Every day, the network enables algorithmic traders to run calculations on tens of thousands of computers worldwide with just a few clicks

MetaQuotes MetaQuotes Wins Two Prestigious Awards at Forex Expo Dubai 2025 ( 9 ) MetaQuotes has once again demonstrated its leadership in creating innovative solutions for the financial industry. At the Forex Expo Dubai 2025, held on October 6–7, the company received two prestigious awards: MetaTrader 5 was named Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform Including Web and Mobile

MetaQuotes Video: Introduction to the MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal ( 1 ) The MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal is an advanced, fast, and reliable trading solution. It operates on any device across all operating systems and does not require additional software installations. You only need a web browser to access your account. To help you get acquainted with the web terminal

MetaQuotes New MetaTrader 5 for iPhone/iPad: Trading report and additional indicators ( 7 ) The latest versions of the MetaTrader 5 mobile app for iOS introduce a range of new features designed to help traders stay abreast of financial markets wherever they are. Added the report representing trading results in a convenient visual format. It assists in evaluating trading performance

MetaQuotes The Book "MQL5 Programming for Traders" Now Available in Spanish and Chinese The most comprehensive guide to programming in MQL5 is now available in four languages. In addition to English and Russian, translations into Spanish and Chinese have been released. This expansion allows even more users to explore algorithmic trading in their native language and in a format that

Erwan Dzukou Mongo I need help Hello, I purchased the MQL5 VPS through the MT5 platform, normally for 1 month at $15, and I see that I was charged $46.80. I don’t understand why. Can someone explain this to me

rob recompilation results in indicator/EA not loading ( 9 ) I have reinstalled MT5/MQL5. MetaTrader 5, Version 5.00, build 5488. Date: 19th December 2025 I have copied my old indicators to the new installation directories. Its weird this! I can load old FSI_v7.ex5 but if I recompile it it won't load giving error: 2025.12.22 05:38:34.246 Custom Indicator

449366 Unable to Install Purchased EA ( 1 ) I have been unable to install my EA, ONE MAN ARMY, which I purchased a few months ago. Not sure why. The attachment shows

Omar Mohamad El Marstani the latest compiler version it's not working properly ( 3 ) Hello, With the new updates you made in the MQL5 platform, any custom indicator compiled in MetaEditor, when testing the indicator, it does not work and gives an error message in the journal that the ex5 not found. Please advise

MetaQuotes Subscribe to new channels for developers MetaQuotes has launched new MQL5.community information channels on Facebook, X.com (Twitter), and Telegram. These channels provide daily publications of relevant technical materials from the MQL5.com Articles and CodeBase sections. They are designed to promptly update developers on algorithmic

Dadas Find first candle of any highr timeframe. 15 1 2) Hello everybody! I need help with the code snippet to find the first candle (or any next candle) of a lower timeframe for any other higher timeframe candle. Problems arrise from H4 and higher. I want to write myself an indicator to extract the OHLC data from that specific lower Tf candle and plot...

Romeu Bertho [MQL5 Articles] - Support for MathML elements Hello, I would like to ask whether MetaQuotes has any plans to support MathML elements when creating new articles on the MQL5. Currently, the article editor allows us to write content in both Visual and HTML modes, and MathML formulas can be correctly rendered when switching from the HTML to the

Cloudboy23 MQL5 withdrawal to 'bank card' Locked? ( 5 ) I clicked on the bank withdrawl, but then it must have timed out when i was pulled away to do some other work. Came back and now the page refreshed and my funds show "locked" How do i get this back to initiate the transfer to my bank again

Abednico Bosele Looking for my ip adress for vps ( 1 ) i have bought mql5 vps ,but i can not see my ip address.can you help with showing the ip address

umad ChartTimePriceToXY() Getting error 4107 in EA when changing timeframes. Loading, loaded recompile works ok. ( 2 ) Gurus any ideas? If EA is loaded or getting recompiled, no error. If changing tf while EA is loaded, error comes. ChartTimePriceToXY() failed Error 4107 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int x= 0 , y= 0 ; int OnInit () { ResetLastError (); if (

100919664 Financial Operation blocked ( 1 ) Hello guys. I was trying to purchase a VPS on MT5 and the payment system did not process my request.. it refers me to Launch MT5 Windows Application and the VPS purchase tab opens in it... but payment process is still not allowed.. it says: Unfortunately, the payment system resulted in error during

ahsalama Moving Average inf? ( 2 ) Hi, any idea why is the MA not showing here and what does the inf mean? Appreciate helping resolving this

Ibrahim Hassan Omar Aly Desouky Financial accounting blocked ( 2 ) I boghut expert but money still my account and have financial problems blocked