This thread will discuss undocumented methods of working with the mql5 language , examples of solving certain problems. It would be desirable, that this branch on the maintenance was closer to FAQ, than to discussion. I suggest that all experienced programmers share their solutions and programming
On Friday, November 14, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released. This version introduces a major upgrade to the charting engine. The legacy GDI framework has been replaced with the modern Blend2D engine, which provides significantly faster and smoother rendering of
On Friday, October 17, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released. This update delivers improvements to the platform's web version: expanded contract specifications, corrected price data display, improved timeframe switching menu, and refined account opening and
Almost everyone who is engaged in social or algorithmic trading sooner or later recognizes the need to rent hosting for their robots or subscriptions. Maintaining stable and uninterrupted hardware operation at home while ensuring minimal delays to the broker's servers can be quite a challenging
Use detailed Nasdaq data to enhance your trading strategies through more accurate decision-making and efficient risk management. This is a unique opportunity for those looking to improve their results. Unlike traditional minute or hourly bars, the subscription offers access to tick data, providing
Since its launch, MQL5 Cloud Network has completed more than 16 billion tasks. This figure shows how many times users have tested their trading strategies. Every day, the network enables algorithmic traders to run calculations on tens of thousands of computers worldwide with just a few clicks
MetaQuotes has once again demonstrated its leadership in creating innovative solutions for the financial industry. At the Forex Expo Dubai 2025, held on October 6–7, the company received two prestigious awards: MetaTrader 5 was named Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform Including Web and Mobile
The MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal is an advanced, fast, and reliable trading solution. It operates on any device across all operating systems and does not require additional software installations. You only need a web browser to access your account. To help you get acquainted with the web terminal
The latest versions of the MetaTrader 5 mobile app for iOS introduce a range of new features designed to help traders stay abreast of financial markets wherever they are. Added the report representing trading results in a convenient visual format. It assists in evaluating trading performance
We have updated the MQL5.com Chat to further enhance the user conversation experience. Check out the new service interface and updated functions, such as the revised friending logic. Create groups on financial topics, join existing channels, discuss current issues with fellow traders in group chats
General rules, enforced by moderators : Rules Please be polite when communicating on this website. Refrain from statements that may offend or insult other users, Negative discussions of any banking, brokerage and other financial institutions are not allowed, Any discussions about personal relations
The most comprehensive guide to programming in MQL5 is now available in four languages. In addition to English and Russian, translations into Spanish and Chinese have been released. This expansion allows even more users to explore algorithmic trading in their native language and in a format that
Hello, I purchased the MQL5 VPS through the MT5 platform, normally for 1 month at $15, and I see that I was charged $46.80. I don’t understand why. Can someone explain this to me
I have reinstalled MT5/MQL5. MetaTrader 5, Version 5.00, build 5488. Date: 19th December 2025 I have copied my old indicators to the new installation directories. Its weird this! I can load old FSI_v7.ex5 but if I recompile it it won't load giving error: 2025.12.22 05:38:34.246 Custom Indicator
how to contact customer service? thank You
I have been unable to install my EA, ONE MAN ARMY, which I purchased a few months ago. Not sure why. The attachment shows
Hello, With the new updates you made in the MQL5 platform, any custom indicator compiled in MetaEditor, when testing the indicator, it does not work and gives an error message in the journal that the ex5 not found. Please advise
MetaQuotes has launched new MQL5.community information channels on Facebook, X.com (Twitter), and Telegram. These channels provide daily publications of relevant technical materials from the MQL5.com Articles and CodeBase sections. They are designed to promptly update developers on algorithmic
Hello everybody! I need help with the code snippet to find the first candle (or any next candle) of a lower timeframe for any other higher timeframe candle. Problems arrise from H4 and higher. I want to write myself an indicator to extract the OHLC data from that specific lower Tf candle and plot...
Hello, I would like to ask whether MetaQuotes has any plans to support MathML elements when creating new articles on the MQL5. Currently, the article editor allows us to write content in both Visual and HTML modes, and MathML formulas can be correctly rendered when switching from the HTML to the
I clicked on the bank withdrawl, but then it must have timed out when i was pulled away to do some other work. Came back and now the page refreshed and my funds show "locked" How do i get this back to initiate the transfer to my bank again
i have bought mql5 vps ,but i can not see my ip address.can you help with showing the ip address
[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications (78 1 2 3 4 5 ... 7 8)
New MT5 Terminal Build [5440] Breaks Custom MQL Graphical Interfaces (GUI) Dear MetaQuotes Team, I am writing to report a major issue concerning the graphical display of my custom MQL applications (Expert Advisors and utilities) in the newest MetaTrader 5 terminal build. The problem is specifically
ChartTimePriceToXY() Getting error 4107 in EA when changing timeframes. Loading, loaded recompile works ok. (2)
Gurus any ideas? If EA is loaded or getting recompiled, no error. If changing tf while EA is loaded, error comes. ChartTimePriceToXY() failed Error 4107 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int x= 0 , y= 0 ; int OnInit () { ResetLastError (); if (
Hello guys. I was trying to purchase a VPS on MT5 and the payment system did not process my request.. it refers me to Launch MT5 Windows Application and the VPS purchase tab opens in it... but payment process is still not allowed.. it says: Unfortunately, the payment system resulted in error during
Hi, any idea why is the MA not showing here and what does the inf mean? Appreciate helping resolving this
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading (37419 1 2 3 4 5 ... 3741 3742)
Good afternoon, everyone, I know that there are machine learning and statistics enthusiasts on the forum. I propose to discuss in this topic (without holivars), share and enrich our own knowledge bank in this interesting field. For beginners and not only there is a good theoretical resource in
I boghut expert but money still my account and have financial problems blocked
Download EA (1)
I have been unable to download the EA; [edit]. The EA was purchased a few months ago
On Friday , October 3, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 desktop platform will be released. This release provides the following bug fixes: MQL5: Resolved an issue with the generation of implicit constructors and copy operators for structures and classes. In some cases, this could lead to
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Allow the use of cookies to log in to the MQL5.com website.
Please enable the necessary setting in your browser, otherwise you will not be able to log in.