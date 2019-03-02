FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1281
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's not something I'm going to talk to anyone about."
"Stranger:
I'm not going to talk to anyone about this."
Come on about "discs", just go smoke)))
I've never taught anyone, I've never asked your network team anything!
I sometimes post forecasts on small TFs (H1, H4) - I am entitled to do so.
I've never taught anyone, I've never asked your network team anything!
I sometimes post forecasts on small TFs (H1, H4) - I am entitled to do so.
... ...45 will be the starting point, they are unlikely to go any lower...
There's still a chance of a drop below 43...
If the current zone holds +-20 then the next one is around 4480+-10
Come on about "disks", just go smoke))))
First wave - first disc
Second wave - second disc
Third wave - third disc, etc.
The best part...
There could be anywhere from three to 21 discs.
Rena, this is the place for trading reports. I have shown you almost all the movements of the pound up to the pip, the euro less so, as I have dealt with it less, but since nothing is discussed here, but there is just brainwashing each other and asking stupid questions like "how", "why", "why", knowing that there is no answer anyway, then I think there is no point in writing or reading anything here.
Good afternoon! I would like to write my opinion on options! This is so far for me, for example, the most concrete type of analysis (if you can say so), I am not a programmer and not a mathematician//// Before, there was one guessing, like roulette for me and big risks///// there were no concrete numbers, and frankly there was emotional tension! Not 100% analysis of course works yet, but that's (most likely) just me since I recently started using it! To make a long story short it works! And the fact that there is a server registered somewhere in the woods, of course, is alarming, but in principle, if it works, what difference does it make whether in the woods or in the city (there must have been some reason ))))))
Hi)
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12408393&viewfull=1#post12408393
There's a possibility of a little bit lower than 43...
If the current zone will hold +-20, the next one will be near 4480+-10.
I don't see any way below 43 now, buying with targets 4914-25 for now, "bottoms" 4480, 4426.
Not at home, would have posted on Euro as well, maybe in the evening.
CHRIST IS RISEN! Orthodox Christians!