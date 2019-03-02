FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 694

New comment
 
SEVER11:

paint cooler, just mark it as not your masterpiece...

not his ((()

so what we see on m1 - 5-wave ended - very good ))))

I'll keep you posted on the sold order and its fate ))))

 
SEVER11:

Draw cooler, but mark it as not your masterpiece...

Documented... for posterity)))))
 
stranger:
Documented... for posterity)))))
Yep, it's all on the racket, bye-bye!
[Deleted]  
He opened a microlot ... it's strange ... Why all the fuss about this "microlot"
 
Ishim:

Not him, alas (((.

So what we see on m1 - 5-wave ended - very good ))))

Beside that I will keep you posted - the sold order and its fate ))))

and we are getting old ... weekly chart... forecast for the year ahead...


 
azfaraon:
He opened a microlot ... it's strange ... Why so much fuss over this "microlot"
it's real and the money's real ))))
 
SEVER11:

and we're getting older... the weekly schedule... forecast for the year ahead...


there! it turns out who's moving the market!
 
Ishim:
it's real and the money is real ))))

and we have the opposite, a screenshot of a demo... and the money's real...

.

[Deleted]  
Ishim:
Well, it's real and the money is real ))))
What do you think we're doing here? I honestly have a minimum of 0.1...
 
SEVER11:

and we have the opposite, a screenshot of a demo... and the money's real...

.

The pound will now continue to fall.... Strange will gradually forget about this incident and switch smoothly to the Canadian - yelling buy sell ))))))))
1...687688689690691692693694695696697698699700701...2119
New comment