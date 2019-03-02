FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1421
Where to procure from I have pointed out. I do not pretend to be true )))
This is half of the branch gentle so from now on I will be nice and gentle - like with the girls
Nestradamus:
Continuing to be disrespectful to those present? Well, well...
I wasn't offended.)
I even rejoiced. )
Thanks !
The eu is down during the day....
The current growth is within the correction, the goals are like this for now
I will switch my buy to Boo at the first opportunity, sell will be considered at 12.00 Moscow time and till the end of the day...
It does not want 1.0620...
No way at all )
Thank you!
Gut. forecast beat, where to go next?
she wants to hurt the bulls a little...
0765 first limit, 0782 second, for starters...
Sell limit 1.0965 (buy position, no scenario, forecast 1.10 - 1.02)
1.02 is a bit of a mouthful first 1.07 will have to be broken through. (just one thing from the theory of motion! When and why does a flat happen? - it happens when expectations of the trading masses coincide with the price targets, the price doesn't change its targets because of the trading masses, but the fundamentals may change with time!)
additional signal to the forecast - growth is so optimistic! (dispelling doubts of bulls)
And then, as I said - let's see where it takes us )) In general, it seems they aim upwards - as for the pound, as for the Euric. But they may go down beforehand.
Great forecast!
thank you! ))))))))
and I use it...