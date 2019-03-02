FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 45

stranger:
Yes, and in this world there will soon be a body blowout)
 
artikul:
I wonder if anyone has sold a lunya above 18).
 
stranger:
So it's you and your bunch there who see the volumes, I'm blind and tolerant to transcendent financial intuitions ))))
 
artikul:
1605 ))) You're welcome ))))
Except that first they'll shoot for 3241 - then 1605 by May - at least the probability is much higher)))
 
kwinto:
Don't get me wrong )))) I am not against other people's profits ))))
 
kwinto:
By 34-35, that's closer to the truth.
 
artikul:
(Wouldn't my boss send us at least some GURU, even the lousiest one, I'll even settle for a bird))))
 
stranger:
All the guru on MT5 ))))). Take your pick )))).
 
Sorry, there is a lively depletion of targets going on ))) 1597 drawn )))
 
stranger:
By 34-35, that's closer to the truth.

I have the same.


That the Eurochka will be chomping at the bit for a week picking up passengers .



