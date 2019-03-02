FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 45
Yes, and in this world there will soon be a body blowout)
I wonder if anyone sold the moon above 18))
1605 ))) You're welcome ))))
except that first they'll shoot 3241 - then 1605 by May - at least the probability is much higher)))
Don't get me wrong )))) I'm not against other people's profits))))
(Will the boss not send us at least some guru, at least the lousiest, I'll even take a bird))))
By 34-35, that's closer to the truth.
I have the same.
That the Eurochka will be chomping at the bit for a week picking up passengers .