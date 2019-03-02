FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 609

Maybe tomorrow!?
What difference does it make today or tomorrow?
 
I thought you were a trader )))) You sound like an analyst.))) Clearly this is just a joke.
An analyst is a loser trader. Metamorphosis.
What difference does it make today or tomorrow?
So you think time means nothing to the market? Or do you mean just the trader?
 
So you think time means nothing to the market? Or do you mean just the trader?
Absolutely. And there is no need to chase the price.
+1
the channels are holding =))) preparing for the pound and the quid...

 
Absolutely. And there is no need to chase the price.
And what would you say about statistics and working over time EAs ...I have two that work without optimization since 2006 up to now ...That is, not a single year after 2006 was not lost by these EAs
 
the channels are holding =))) preparing for the pound and the quid...

Do something with the arrows, obviously not there)
