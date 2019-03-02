FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1337
well you tell me about the protracted correction - seriously and for a long time. )))))))))
No profit without the missiles... I thought it would go further, but it didn't... or rather the bot. I hope he's right...
Rena, what is this?
Rena, what is it?
Hasn't gotten there yet.
Now I have.
well, coloput drivers, shall we throw audev and kivev, there different ones, in the lunar days?
as well as dogs, aglitski?
HIM didn't get it)))
We have an illiterate teacher who does not even know letters and cannot read, it's sad( And this man occupies some kind of leadership position and then we wonder why we live like this, read, write and think, how can he lead anything?)))
such people are very welcome in leadership positions