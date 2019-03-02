FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 888
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
When I see an understanding beginning to emerge, I'll support the discussion. I see that the CME opposes such discussions as well.
You seem to have overworked yourself, you see conspiracies everywhere...and everywhere you come across some mysteries that seem to be secrets only for you and that only you know...))
I've told you a lot of stuff here. If I see an understanding emerging, I'll keep the conversation going.
here (fx) contracts are put out by the market and for the end of the year. and as crow64 correctly points out , he takes them here and now. so it's one thing to buy real futures and their innards, and another to buy forex. heresuch a contract can "live" for an hour, while in another market it can last a month or more. here it is needed to play the price, while in another market it is needed to survive until expiry.
the point here is about time of life. Eidler wrote correctly that all volumes die on Friday.
The pivot has four figures for puts and calls, not two ()).
Me too... six
The dealer may come and explain why. but first he will understand the reasons, if he hasn't. It will be easier to explain.
OK. The bidding has begun. We need to finish the strategy.
Strange, thanks for the read.
He doesn't have two digits, he has four, and I have ... also six....
contract for an hour...
volumes die on fridays... at noon
should we not sell the redheads?
Say it.)