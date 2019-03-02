FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 397

New comment
 
Ishim:
all these nicknames - HE, Teacher, Shaman and the rest are an insult - I'll fight back adequately!
What do you want me to call...? Vasily?
 
Ishim:
we are far away from it... I mean us you. (let's go and hustle Yeti! He's great in the bushes - just like an off-roader)

I'm afraid to ask, Yeti ... who is that? (and a smiley face with big eyes ;))

Why scare, catch a noodle! in a museum ...

 
stranger:
What do you want to call...? Vasili?...
you all know - okay, empty time's over.
 
costy_:

I'm afraid to ask, Yeti ... who is that? (and a smiley face with big eyes ;))

why shush, catch the nudes! to the museum ...

there it is, the squintiest!
 

GBP/USD sold...

 
Ishim:
that's the squinty one!

ah ah ah, drinking blood ))

the birch, yes, it's more humane. ;)

 
costy_:

I'm afraid to ask, Yeti ... who is that? (and a smiley face with big eyes ;))

why shush, catch the nudes! to the museum ...

To trade a day, Kostya, the dashes drawn out of the blue like HIM are not enough)
 
Speculator_:

GBP/USD sold...

Extremes will buy here, by the way.

 
Speculator_:

GBP/USD sold...

You'll be punished again)))
 
stranger:
i got back and invented a super-duper wheel ... i am not sorry for the time wasted. to make a day trading, Kostya, you can't just draw dashes like that one ...)

We give advice as best we can.

A man likes to make mistakes... learn from his mistakes.

It's all been covered, inventing the wheel... no way.

I invented a super-duper wheel and came back.

1...390391392393394395396397398399400401402403404...2119
New comment