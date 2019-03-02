FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 501

New comment
 
chepikds:
Loon, pipsar target: 1.2390...

1.19 at least.

I looked at the chart, it is 2450, 60 pips.

I looked at the chart, it is at 2450, 60 pips, such targets are direct way to the Kolyan.

Pipsar's target is 1.1860.

 
stranger:

1.19 at least.

I looked at the chart, it is 2450, 60 pips.

I looked at the chart, it is at 2450, 60 pips, such targets are direct way to the Kolyan.

Pipsar's target is 1.1860.

500 pips is the pipser's target! Not bad! Did he give you something?!;)
 
chepikds:
500p is a pipsqueak target! Did he give you something?!)
He's got both mushrooms and weed.
 
stranger:
Yeah, I looked it up. And if I say 29, will they understand?
If they break 1.17, they'll go up with the D1 trend.
 
stranger:
He's got both mushrooms and grass
You treating everybody's head?
 
stranger:

He's a feisty one today, 2% up, spreading his wings)))

Followed his link where he sent the youngsters to study))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))00

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/school/courses/basic_course_pt_1_moscow/

there's nothing there where he was yesterday-- he's stomping around.
 
Ishim:
You treating everyone's head?
Brain
 
stranger:
brains
you've got it all over the place))))))
[Deleted]  

You're drawing charts here, pictures with indicators.

HERE'S THE WAY TO DO IT !!!!

 
bx canadian no one looking to buy in 40 pips ?
1...494495496497498499500501502503504505506507508...2119
New comment